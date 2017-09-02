Reach the drive market

old car

It’s not far for folks in these towns to drive to the coast

Overnight visitors to regions who used self-drive transport Figures from Tourism and Events Qld

Gold Coast 2,321,000
Sunshine Coast 2,557,000
Fraser Coast 438,000
Central Qld ( Gladstone and Rockhampton) 771,000
Whitsundays 181,000
Tropical North Queensland 669,000

Advertise in the Tourist Queensland with a wide coverage in these areas.

Toowoomba Town Camp -Prince Henry Heights -Middle Ridge -Blue Mountain Heights and Westbrook

Ipswich Augustine Heights - Brookwater -Deebing Heights and Chuvar

Central/North West -Collinsville - Biloela -Airlie - Mackay and Dysart

Top pick up points
Sunshine Coast- Hervey Bay - Rockhampton and Gladstone PLUS
Whitsunday Airport -Nebo Junction -Capella -Copper Bella Middlemount FIFO Camp- Avsco Stayover and Dingo Roadhouse

Newsagencies Tieri, Moranbah Middlemount
CFMEU offices Dysart, Moranbah, Mackay

Popular sections

Holiday Hot-Spots
Gold Coast-
Sunshine Coast
Hervey Bay
Bundaberg
Gladstone
Rockhampton
Yeppoon
Whitsundays
Tropical North Queensland
The West

TASMANIA popular with Queenslanders

In the 12 months ending March 2017  there were 164,000 Queenslanders traveling to Tasmania.
We will have a special feature for readers planning a Tasmanian holiday this summer.

Advertising bookings close n 4 October
Book your ad now

Our miners are still earning big money!

Look at these Bureau of Statistics median weekly household income figures from the 2016 Census:
Tieri    $3528
Coppabella  $2328
Moranbah    $2421
Middlemount $2822
Dysart       $2152
Nebo $1710
Gladstone  $1703
Biloela  $1606

The Miners Express is coming in October.

Where do you get it

Home delivered into affluent suburbs of Toowoomba, Ipswich, Biloela, Airlie, Mackay, and Dysart.
FIFO camps in Moranbah, Emerald, Blackwater, Nebo, Coppabella, Middlemount. Newsagents in Clermont, Blackwater and Tieri and CFMEU offices in Dysart, Blackwater, and Tieri.
Pick up points in Sunshine Coast, Hervey Bay, Rockhampton, and Gladstone.

Chairman of Hervey Norman says newspaper advertising works. From Courier Mail 2nd September 2017

The next Miners Express a supplement in Tourist Queensland will be printed early October

Deadline for advertising bookings   4th October    Material  by 5 th October

There is a new Bundy Local Book in mid-November….a special Christmas edition

The Tourist Queensland for New Zealand will be delivered in New Zealand in January. Book your ad now!