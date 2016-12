We have two winners for our Singin’ in the Rain competition. Their names are on the competition page. One winner from Bundaberg and the other came from Emerald. Our giant Oxford Dictionary was won by reader from Dysar.

Our next magazine is the Tourist Queensland which will be inserted in the Byron Bay Echo newspaper and the FREE TIMES in Warwick. It will also be available at over 400 pick up points around the state. Printed in early October.

The Miners Express will be published in November.