We're going places at Coastline Newspaper Group

Entries are pouring in for our Singin in the Rain competition where two lucky readers will win a double pass to see the show when it opens at QPAC in Brisbane with accommodation at Mantra at South Bank. Entries close soon.

The Miners Express magazine will be published in mid August and will cover some of our mining towns with Mount Isa in the spotlight with a special feature.

Coming in September is the Bundy Book for visitors. There will be a story on the Mon Repos Turtles which visit from November and the hatchlings start appearing in Janaury.Advertising bookings are now open.

Other publications coming soon are Tourist Queensland 3 Oct, Coalfields Miners Express 31 Oct, Tourist Queensland for NZ 28 Nov and Bundy Local for Jan printed early January.